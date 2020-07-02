  • Home
HRD, Health Ministers To Inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon Today

Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020 is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to identify a drug for COVID-19.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 9:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

HRD, Health Ministers To Inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon Today
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to inaugurate Drug Discovery Hackathon
Image credit: Twitter/MHRD
New Delhi:

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will inaugurate the Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020 today along with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan. Drug Discovery Hackathon 2020 is an initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to identify a drug for COVID-19. Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will also be participating in the inauguration.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, through his social media account, said: “I Shall be inaugurating the DrugDiscoveryHackathon 2020 along with my cabinet colleague HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today, via Video Conferencing. Minister of State, MHRD, Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be holding a web seminar, on Friday, on the topic of physical and mental well being. The minister is also expected to clarify on whether national exams such as Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main 2020) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) once the revised University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines are out.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on June 24 had asked the UGC to revise guidelines on the academic year and examination as the number of infections continues to increase due to COVID-19 pandemic, puting the students’ life at risk.

