HRD Minister Launches Online Teacher Training Course On Experiential Learning

CBSE And Tata Trust Jointly Develop Online Teacher Training Course

The Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched an online free course on experiential learning for teachers and school leaders. The course has been jointly developed by Central Board of School Education, or CBSE, and Tata Trust. The free online course for teachers is available on the ministry’s DIKSHA platform.

A statement issued in this regard said: “Experiential Learning pedagogy enables students to connect the content of the learning areas and subjects with their own lives and the world around them.”

“This promotes self-thinking, creativity and effective study skills among students. It is a proven fact that learning by rote when replaced with learning by doing accelerates the joy, understanding and conceptual clarity of the student. While the teacher facilitates and guides, the student is able to evaluate, think critically, and make decisions and master knowledge by constructing it,” it added.

Mr Pokhriyal, in his social media post said: “I would request them all to join this incredible course. Let's strive to make the learning process for our students more joyful, reflective and multidisciplinary.”

“When our teachers are equipped with 21st century skills, it becomes easier for our children to absorb and learn those competencies,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

When our teachers are equipped with 21st century skills, it becomes easier for our children to absorb & learn those competencies. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 1, 2020

On the successful completion of the experiential learning course, a course completion certificate from the DIKSHA portal will be made available for the teachers from July 10, 2020.

“It is hoped that after completion of this course, the educators will be able to make learning more joyful, reflective and multidisciplinary,” the statement added.

Experiential Learning On DIKSHA

Teachers willing to avail the free online training can follow the steps mentioned here to join the course--

Step1: Download the DIKSHA App on Android smartphone

Step 2: Sign in using required login credentials

Step 3: Click on the designated links to open the courses on DIKSHA portal