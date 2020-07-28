HRD Minister Launches India Report On Digital Education During COVID-19

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has virtually launched a report on the innovative measures adopted by the states and union territories to bridge learning gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic. Titled ‘India Report- Digital Education June 2020’, it has been prepared by the digital education division of MHRD in consultation with education departments of the states and union territories of the country.

As per a statement issued in this regard said: “School Education is envisaged as a comprehensive and convergent programme committed to universalize digital education across the wide spectrum of schools from pre-nursery to higher secondary classes. The quality digital education has acquired a new urgency in the present context of globalization.”

“Ministry of Human Resource Development has initiated many projects to assist teachers, scholars and students in their pursuit of learning like DIKSHA platform, Swayam Prabha TV Channel, Online MOOC courses, On Air – Shiksha Vani, DAISY by NIOS for differently-abled, e-PathShala, National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER) to develop e-content and energized books, telecast through TV channels, E-learning portals , webinars, chat groups, distribution of books and other digital initiatives along with State/ UT Governments,” it added.

The report has mention of how the education facilitators have managed the “critical task of providing digital education at the door step” of the students during this pandemic.

The statement further added: “Some of the major digital initiatives by State Governments are SMILE (Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement) in Rajasthan, Project Home Classes in Jammu, Padhai Tunhar duvaar (Education at your doorstep) in Chhattisgarh, Unnayan Initiatives in Bihar through portal and mobile application, Mission Buniyaad in NCT of Delhi, Kerala’s own educational TV channel (Hi-Tech school programme), E-scholar portal as well as free online courses for teachers in Meghalaya.”

To ensure inclusive learning in remote areas where internet connectivity and electricity is poor, states and union territories have also distributed textbooks at children’s doorsteps. Some of the states that have taken this initiative to reach students include Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Lakshadweep has distributed tablets equipped with e-contents to students. Nagaland has distributed study material through DVD and pen drives to students at nominal cost. Jammu and Kashmir has distributed free tabs to students, along with laptops and Braille tactile readers for visually impaired learners.

Mr Pokhriyal in his social media handle said: “Glad to launch India Report on #DigitalEducation, 2020 today. The report elaborates on the innovative methods adopted by Education Departments of States and Union Territories for ensuring accessible and inclusive #education to children at home and reducing learning gaps.”

“I urge all of you to read this report to get a better understanding of the various initiatives taken to facilitate remote learning and education for all by taking schools to the students,” the minister added.