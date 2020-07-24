UGC Chairman To Head Committee To Ensure Students Study In India

A committee has been established by the Government of India to suggest ways to ensure more students stay and study in India. The committee, to be headed by the Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), will address the needs of students aspiring to go abroad by providing them with appropriate opportunities of education in the country and supporting the students returning from abroad to complete their programmes.

Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a brainstorming session regarding “Stay in India and Study in India” with senior officials and Heads of Autonomous and Technical Organisations concerned of MHRD in New Delhi today. MoS for HRD Sanjay Dhotre was also present on the occasion. Secretary, Higher Education, Shri Amit Khare, Chairman, UGC, D.P. Singh, Chairman, AICTE, Shri Anil Sahasrabudhe, Joint Secretary (ICC), Neeta Prasad and Secretary General, AIU, Pankaj Mittal participated in the meeting.