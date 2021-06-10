HPU MAT 2021: Himachal Pradesh University Extends Registration Deadline

HPU MAT 2021 registration deadline extended

Himachal Pradesh University Business School (HPUBS) has extended the application deadline for the MBA programme till June 21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the state-level MBA entrance examination through the HPUBS official website- admissions.hpushimla.in.

“It is for the information of all the candidates that the last date for filling up of HPU-MAT application forms for the admission in MBA for the session 2021-2022 has been extended up to 21.06.2021,” the official order said.

“For any information/query regarding HPUMAT and filling of application form you can WhatsApp on mobile No. 094599-82002 or email on hpubsdirectoragmail.com,” it added.

Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay Rs 1,000 as the HPU MAT application fee. Reserved category (SC/ ST/ PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

How To Register For HPU MAT 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPU - hpuniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Online Admission” tab located under the “Admission” tab.

Step 3: A new page will open. Next, click on the ‘Postgraduate - HPU MAT (MBA)’ tab.

Step 4: Proceed to fill the HPU MAT application form.

Step 5: Feed in the details

Step 6: Pay the HPU MAT 2021 application fee and submit the application form.

Documents Required:

Candidate’s scanned signature (sign with black ink on white paper).

Candidate’s scanned photograph in the prescribed format

Scanned signature of candidate’s father or mother (sign with black ink on white paper).

Marksheets of the qualifying examination—Class 10, 12 and other educational documents.

Scanned signature format should be .jpg or .jpeg only. Maximum size 100 KB. The filename should be 10 characters maximum.