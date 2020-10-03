  • Home
  • Education
  • HPTU Admissions 2020: Application Date For PG, Lateral Entry Courses Extends

HPTU Admissions 2020: Application Date For PG, Lateral Entry Courses Extends

Himachal Pradesh Technical University Admission 2020: HPTU extends the last date for the online registration of PG, BTech (Lateral Entry) and BPharmacy (Lateral Entry) courses till October 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 3, 2020 3:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Now, Admission Based On JEE Main 2020 At Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Apply From June 22
BHU Admission 2021: MBA Application Form Released, Check Eligibility Here
Visva Bharati Result: Merit List For UG, PG Courses Released; Know How To Download
IIT Kharagpur Launches Telemedicine Software
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Warns Aspirants Of Touts Promising Admission
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 'Swachh Bharat Programme' Observed In IIT Bhubaneswar
HPTU Admissions 2020: Application Date For PG, Lateral Entry Courses Extends
HPTU Extends Application Date For Its Courses
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has extended the last dates for the online registration of PG, BTech (Lateral Entry) and BPharmacy (Lateral Entry) courses till October 10. Candidates with the required eligibility can now apply for admission online at the university website till October 10. To register online for the postgraduate courses, and lateral entry courses including BTech and BPharmacy, candidates have to login at the website -- himtu.ac.in -- and fill the HPTU application form.

“Filling of Admission Form for All PG Courses, B.Tech(Lateral Entry) and B.Pharmacy(Lateral Entry) extended upto 10-10-2020,” read a statement on the website.

HPTU Online Application Direct Link

To Apply For HPTU Courses

Step 1: Visit the Himachal Pradesh Technical University website -- himtu.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link -- “Admission Form for all Direct/ Lateral Entry Courses for HPTU and its Affiliated Colleges for the Session 2020-21”

Step 3: On the next window, insert the course applied for, and other required details

Step 4: Register

Step 5: Login again with the system-generated registration ID

Step 6: Fill the HPTU 2020 application form

Step 7: Submit the HPTU application

The university has also mentioned a helpline phone number for queries on online applications. Aspirants can contact 01972-226914 for information on online registration for admission to postgraduate and lateral entry courses.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU Admission 2021: MBA Application Form Released, Check Eligibility Here
BHU Admission 2021: MBA Application Form Released, Check Eligibility Here
Visva Bharati Result: Merit List For UG, PG Courses Released; Know How To Download
Visva Bharati Result: Merit List For UG, PG Courses Released; Know How To Download
AP PGECET Answer Key 2020 Released; Raise Objections By October 4
AP PGECET Answer Key 2020 Released; Raise Objections By October 4
MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here
MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here
Nagaland Student Bodies To Start Agitation Demanding Regularisation Of SSA Teachers' Service
Nagaland Student Bodies To Start Agitation Demanding Regularisation Of SSA Teachers' Service
.......................... Advertisement ..........................