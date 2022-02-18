HPSOS Exam 2022: Application Process Extended Till February 24

Image credit: Shutterstock HPSOS has extended the application process for Classes 8, 10, and 12 exam till Feb 24

HPSOS Exam 2022: The registration date for the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) annual exam 2022 has been extended. The HPSOS has extended the application process for Classes 8, 10, and 12 examinations till February 24, 2022, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Chairman, Dr Suresh Kumar Soni said.

Those who wish to appear in the HPSOS March 2022 exam can apply with a late fee of Rs 3,000. It must be noted that the HPSOS application form will be accepted offline only.

In a press release, Dr Soni said, "The date for online registration of the HPSOS March annual examination for Classes 8, 10, and 12 has been extended (with a late fees of Rs 3,000) till February 24, 2022."

Interested candidates should submit their offline application form to the board office through the respective study center, along with the prescribed examination fee and necessary documents, he said.

After checking the offline applications received by the board office, the respective HPSOS examination branches will feed the details into the system. No offline admit cards will be accepted after the deadline, he further said.

Meanwhile, Dr Soni had earlier said that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will teach the Sanskrit language to students of Class 3 onwards and Vedic mathematics to Class 6 and above. "Students of Himachal Pradesh will be taught Sanskrit and Vedic math in schools from the next academic session," he said.

"HPBOSE will be the first education board of the country to introduce Sanskrit in the third standard and teachers will be trained accordingly by including Sanskrit and Vedic mathematics in the Diploma in Education course," Dr Soni said.