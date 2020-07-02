HPSOS Class 10, Class 8 Results Declared, Know How To Check
Students can check the results by logging into the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education(HPBOSE).
The Himachal Pradesh State Open Schooling (HPSOS) declared the pending Class 10 and Class 8 results on Wednesday. Students can check their results by logging into the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Last year, the passing percentage for Class 8 students was at 38.95% and the passing percentage for Class 10 students was at 57.24%.
HPSOS is a collaboration between the HPBOSE and the National Institute of Open Schooling. HPSOS Class 10 exams were held between March 5 to March 19.
Here are the steps to check the HPSOS results through HPBOSE’s official website.
For HPSOS Class 10 results:
Step 1: Log in to hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the HPSOS Class 10 result link
Step 3:Enter you roll number
Step 4:Click submit to view results
Step 5:Save a copy for future reference
