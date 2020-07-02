  • Home
HPSOS Class 10, Class 8 Results Declared, Know How To Check

Students can check the results by logging into the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education(HPBOSE).

Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 10:05 am IST

HPSOS Class 10, Class 8 results announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh State Open Schooling (HPSOS) declared the pending Class 10 and Class 8 results on Wednesday. Students can check their results by logging into the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Last year, the passing percentage for Class 8 students was at 38.95% and the passing percentage for Class 10 students was at 57.24%.

HPSOS is a collaboration between the HPBOSE and the National Institute of Open Schooling. HPSOS Class 10 exams were held between March 5 to March 19.

Here are the steps to check the HPSOS results through HPBOSE’s official website.

For HPSOS Class 10 results:

Step 1: Log in to hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HPSOS Class 10 result link

Step 3:Enter you roll number

Step 4:Click submit to view results

Step 5:Save a copy for future reference


For HPSOS Class 8 results:

Step 1: Log in to hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HPSOS Class 8 result link

Step 3:Enter you roll number

Step 4:Click submit to view results

Step 5:Save a copy for future reference

HPSOS Result
