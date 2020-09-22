HPSOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet Released @ Hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, has released the date sheet of HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical exams on its official website- hpbose.org. Students appearing in the HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examinations will be able to download the date sheet online from hpbose.org.

According to the notification released, the HPSOS class 10 practical exams are set to be held between September 24-25. The HPSOS class 12 practical exams will be conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2020.

The HPSOS practical exams will be conducted in two shifts; forenoon session- 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session - 2 pm to 5 pm.