28.95 Per Cent Students Pass Himachal Board Open School 12th Exam

HPSOS 12th Result 2020: 28.95 per cent students have passed

Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HP SOS) has released the result for the class 12 exams held in March. As per the data released by HPBOSE, 14,453 students appeared for the Open School exam and 4184 students have qualified. 9,462 students have been placed in the 'Re-Appear' category. The pass percentage for SOS 12th students is 28.95 per cent.

The result for HP SOS 12th exam will be available on the board's website shortly.

Students, who wish to apply for revaluation or re-checking, can apply through their school only in the online medium. The last date to apply for revaluation or re-checking is August 7, 2020. Students will need to submit Rs. 500 for revaluation and Rs. 400 for re-checking for each paper. The board will not accept offline applications.

The Board has also announced the result for class 12 Special Improvement exam held in March 2020. Total 633 students appeared in the exam and 352 have passed. For 132 students the result is PRS (Previous Result Stand). These students can apply for revaluation or re-checking through their schools.

Students who have been placed in the Re-Appear category can apply for the August-September exam. The Application is open for students in class 8 and 10 as well.

Students can begin applying for Re-Appear exam from July 24. Last date to apply is August 7. Students will be allowed to apply for the exam with late fine of Rs. 250 from August 8 to August 13. Students, who still miss the deadline, can apply for the exam with late fine of Rs. 500 from August 14 to August 19.

Meanwhile, the board has extended the date for sending applications for the supplementary exam for English exam for Matric students, Compartment, Additional subject, Improvement of performance and Diploma Holder Re-Appear to July 25. Students will need to send their exam admit card through their schools to the board only in online mode.







