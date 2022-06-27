HPSOS 10th, 12th July 2022 Exam Forms To Be Out Tomorrow; Details Here

HPSOS exam forms 2022 to be out tomorrow

HPSOS Exam 2022: The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) will release the application form for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) open school July 2022 examination tomorrow, June 28. Candidates who have failed in one subject in the 10th and 12th (Open School) Fresh Category/CTP/Re-appear March examination can fill and submit the HPSOS July exam forms through the official website-- bseh.org.in, the officials said.

The last date to apply for the Himachal Pradesh HPSOS exam is July 4, 2022. The HPSOS 10th and 12th exams 2022 are scheduled to be conducted in July. Candidates who wish to apply for the HPSOS Class 10 exams will have to pay the prescribed fee of Rs 900 per subject. For the HPSOS 12th exams 2022, the application fee is Rs 1,050.

Candidates will be allowed to apply after the last date by paying a late fee. The students can apply between July 5 and July 7, 2022 by paying a late fee of Rs 100, while the last dates to apply with a late fee of Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 are July 10 and July 14, respectively.