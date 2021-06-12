Himachal Pradesh's IEC University To Provide Free Education To Students Who Lost Earning Parent To COVID

  • Home
The India Education Centre (IEC) University in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi on Saturday said it will provide free education to students who have lost earning parents to Covid and also help them find employment opportunities.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 8:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

IEC University will provide free education to students orphaned by COVID
Shimla:

The university issued a statement saying it will provide the opportunity to a select group of students to study for free on its campus after screening their current family, financial status and academic suitability. Once a student is found eligible and suitable, they will be given 100 per cent financial support by the university to complete their education and rebuild their lives, it said.

The university is also committed to help them find suitable career opportunities upon course completion, the statement added. This decision is the latest in a series of social and community initiatives undertaken by IEC University in recent months, it said.

