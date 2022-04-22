HPCET Application Form 2022: Registration Process Starts At himtu.ac.in, Check How To Apply
Interested candidates now can register themselves for HPCET 2022 on the official website- himtu.ac.in.
HPCET 2022: The application process for Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test, or HPCET 2022 has begun. HPCET application form 2022 is released by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) on its official website himtu.ac.in. Interested candidates now can register themselves for HPCET 2022 on the official website. The HPCET application process 2022 will be concluded on June 18, 2022. HPCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission in B.Tech./B.Pharmacy, MCA/MBA/MBA (T&HM) offered by HPTU and colleges affiliated with it.
HPCET 2022 will be held on July 10, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm. HPTU has issued the information bulletin of HPCET 2022 already and the candidates are requested to go through it for a better understanding of the examination and application process.
HPCET Application Form 2022: Direct Link
HPCET 2022 Application Process: Steps To Register
- Visit himtu.ac.in
- Complete the registration
- Fill in the online application form
- Verify the mobile number and email
- Upload photo and signature
- Edit The form
- Pay examination fee through Netbanking/Debit/Credit
- Download the confirmation page
HPCET Application Form 2022: Important Details To Note
- All candidates have to apply online on the prescribed application form available on the University website i.e.www.himtu.ac.in.
- The candidates must fill the application form in all respect carefully and check the same before submitting it.
- An incomplete application form shall not be considered and no correspondence shall be made in this regard.
- The application form once submitted can neither be taken back under any circumstances nor shall the application fee deposited be refunded in any case.
- Any application submitted after the prescribed last date will not be accepted.
- The applicants are required to pay the non-refundable entrance examination fee as mentioned under section 10.
