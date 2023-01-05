HPBOSE Term 2 Exam 2023: Tentative Time Table Out For Class 8, 10, 12

Image credit: Shutterstock HPBOSE board exams date sheet.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released HPBOSE Term 2 board exams tentative date sheet. The timetable has been declared for Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Candidates can download the HPBOSE Term 2 board exams 2023 date sheet through the official website- hpbose.org.

The Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 exams date sheet has been released for the regular and State Open School (SOS) candidates. The Class 8 and Class 10 board examinations will begin on March 11, while the Class 12 exams will begin on March 10, 2023.

The Class 8 examination will be conducted in a single shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. And the Class 10 and Class 12 exams for regular students will be from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS students will be from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Recently the board declared the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam results on January 2, 2023. The HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result is available on the board's official website. The Class 10 exams term 1 exam was held from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the Class 12 term 1 exam was held from September 15 and October 6, 2022.