The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the tentative date sheet for term-2 (regular exam), and open school (HPSOS) examination 2022. As per the schedule, the HPBOSE term 2 exam 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on March 29. The HPSOS exams are also scheduled to be conducted from March 29 for Classes 8, 10 and 12 students by following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The HPBOSE term 2 exam for Class 10 will be held between March 29 and April 11, 2022. The Class 12 term 2 exam will be held from March 29 to April 20.

Meanwhile, the HPSOS exams for Class 8 will be held between March 29 and April 9. For Class 10, the open school exam will be held from March 29 to April 11, and the HPSOS Class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 29 to April 20.

Candidates can check the time table through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The board has advised the candidates to reach the examination centre 30 minutes prior to the reporting time.

Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly and should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam, it said.

In a press release, the board has said that the students, parents, and teachers can send their suggestions related to the exam dates. For suggestions, they can send an email to www.hpbosesocond.19@gmail.com within 10 days. After that, the final date sheet for the board exams 2022 will be released.