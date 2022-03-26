  • Home
HPSOS Exam Dates 2022 Released For 8th, 10th, 12th Annual Examinations; Check Details

HPSOS Exam 2022: The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Classes 8, 10, and 12 annual exams 2022 will begin from April 6.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 6:57 pm IST

HPSOS Exam Dates 2022 Released For 8th, 10th, 12th Annual Examinations; Check Details
HPSOS annual exam 2022 date sheets have been released.

HPSOS Exam 2022: The date sheets for the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Classes 8, 10, and 12 annual exams 2022 have been released. As per the schedule, the HPSOS exams 2022 will begin from April 6. Students who will appear for the Himachal Pradesh Open School examination should note that the HPSOS annual exam will be held in a single shift from 1:45 pm to 5 pm at designated examination centres across the state.

HPSOS Classes 8 to 12 exams 2022 will be of three hours duration, an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates. In the additional time of 15 minutes, candidates can read and analyse the question paper.

HPSOS Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

  • Students must carry their admit cards to the exam centre.
  • Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.
  • Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.
  • Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
  • Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.

HPSOS Exam 2022: Date Sheets

HPSOS Class 8 Exam Schedule

  • April 7- English
  • April 8- Sanskrit
  • April 9- Arts, Home Science
  • April 11- Hindi
  • April 13- Social Science
  • April 16- Maths
  • Aprill 18- Science

HPSOS Class 10 Exam Schedule

  • April 7- English
  • April 8- Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi
  • April 9- Computer Science
  • April 11- Social Science
  • April 12- Home Science
  • April 13- Arts, Commerce, Economics, Automotive (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Physical Education (Vocational), BFSI (NSQF), Media and Entertainment (NSQF)
  • April 16- Maths
  • April 18- Science and Technology
  • April 20- Hindi

HPSOS Class 12 Exam Schedule

  • April 6- English
  • April 7- Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)
  • April 8- Mathematics
  • April 12- Biology, Business Studies
  • April 13- Political Science
  • April 16- Chemistry, Hindi
  • April 18- Accountancy
  • April 19- Physics, History
  • April 20- Urdu
  • April 21- Sociology
  • April 22- Public Administration
  • April 23- Economics
  • April 25- Automotive (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Physical Education (Vocational), BFSI (NSQF), Media and Entertainment (NSQF) Science
  • April 26- Physical Education, Computer Science (IP)
  • April 27- Geography
  • April 28- Sanskrit
