  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link

HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the open school Class 10 exam results today on its official website- hpbose.org. All the candidates who have appeared in HPSOS Class 10 exam can download their mark sheet using their roll number.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 11, 2020 4:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Mark Sheets Of HPBOSE Compartment Result To Be Issued After Submission Of Self-Declaration Form
HP Board Result 2020: Class 10 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh Open School Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Check Details Here
HPBOSE Open School Schedule Released: Exams From September 15
HPBOSE 10th Class Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Check Details Here
HPSOS Class 10, Class 8 Results Declared, Know How To Check
HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link
HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link
New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the open school Class 10 exam results today on its official website- hpbose.org. All the candidates who have appeared in HPSOS Class 10 exam can download their mark sheet using their roll number.

The HPBOSE full subject, re-appear and additional examination were conducted in the month of September.

HPSOS 10th Result 2020: Direct Link

HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020: How To Download

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check HPBOSE Results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org

Step 2: On the result tab, click on the link that reads “HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020”

Step 3. Login with your HP SOS roll number

Step 4. Your HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Know About Marking Scheme, Sample Papers
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: Know About Marking Scheme, Sample Papers
SNAP 2020: Know How To Appear For Second Mock Test
SNAP 2020: Know How To Appear For Second Mock Test
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check Status In Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal
Schools, Colleges To Reopen From November 23: Gujarat's Education Minister
Schools, Colleges To Reopen From November 23: Gujarat's Education Minister
AMU Vice-Chancellor Registers Himself As First Volunteer Of Covaxin Phase-3 Trial
AMU Vice-Chancellor Registers Himself As First Volunteer Of Covaxin Phase-3 Trial
.......................... Advertisement ..........................