HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020 Announced At Hpbose.org; Direct link
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the open school Class 10 exam results today on its official website- hpbose.org. All the candidates who have appeared in HPSOS Class 10 exam can download their mark sheet using their roll number.
The HPBOSE full subject, re-appear and additional examination were conducted in the month of September.
HPSOS 10th Result 2020: Direct Link
HPBOSE SOS Class 10 Results 2020: How To Download
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check HPBOSE Results 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org
Step 2: On the result tab, click on the link that reads “HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020”
Step 3. Login with your HP SOS roll number
Step 4. Your HPBOSE SOS Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference