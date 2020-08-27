HPBOSE Open School Schedule Released: Exams From September 15

HPBOSE Open School Classes 8, 10 And 12 Schedule Released: Exams From September 15

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released their open school time table. The HPBOSE State Open School (SOS) date sheet 2020 for Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 can be accessed on the official website of the board -- www.hpbose.org. Registered candidates can appear for the HPBOSE SOS Middle, HPBOSE SOS Matric and HPBOSE SOS Plus Two from September 15. The detailed HPBOSE SOS date sheets along with the reporting time and exam day instructions for Classes 8, 10 and 12 are provided on the website.

The HPBOSE SOS Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 exams will begin from September 15. Class 8 and Class 10 exams will end on September 22, while Class 12 exams will end on September 26. All the exams will be held between 8:45 am and 12 noon.

To Download HPBOSE SOS Date Sheets

Step 1: Visit the website -- www.hpbose.org

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on Examinations tab and then Date Sheet

Step 3: On the next window, click on the respective link - Date Sheet SOS Plus Two September, Date Sheet SOS Matric September, or Date Sheet SOS Middle September, 2020

The dates of release of HPBOSE SOS admit cards will be updated on the official website. Students can avail the admit cards of HPBOSE SOS Classes 8, 10 and 12 exams from hpbose.org. The HPBOSE SOS admit cards will mention details of candidates’ name, their roll numbers and registration numbers, address of exam centres and exam day instructions.

HPBOSE SOS Exam day Instructions