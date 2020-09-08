  • Home
HPBOSE Open School Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Out; Know How To Check

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the open school’s Class 10 revaluation and rechecking results. Students can check the Himachal Pradesh Board Open School results at the official website - hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 5:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Open School has declared the Class 12th revaluation and rechecking results today. Students of open school who have applied for the recounting of marks and rechecking of answer booklets can view their HPBOSE Class 10 revaluation results at the official website - hpbose.org. Students can check their open school HPBOSE 10th Class revaluation results with the roll numbers mentioned in the HPBOSE open school admit cards.

The HPBOSE open school result announcement has been made by the Chairman of the board Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni. The Himachal Pradesh board had conducted the open school exams for the 12th Class in March. A statement issued informing the declaration of results also mentions two contact numbers to address students’ grievances. These are -- 01892-242158 (recounting) and 01892-242122 (revaluation).

To Check HPBOSE Open School Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link designated for Open School 12th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020

Step 3: On the next window, insert the HPBOSE Open School Class 12 roll number as mentioned in the board’s Class 12th exam admit card

Step 4: Select the ‘Search’ button

Step 5: View the HPBOSE Open School Class 12 revaluation/rechecking result 2020

