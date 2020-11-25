HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has closed its office for the next two days as seven staff members have been tested COVID-19 positive. The office will now be resumed on Saturday, November 28, President of Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Suresh Kumar Soni confirmed.

Earlier, in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to keep all the schools and colleges closed till December 31. The state has also imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the infection.

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.