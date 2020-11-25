  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive

HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has closed the board office for the next two days as seven staff members have been tested COVID-19 positive.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 9:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Centre Asks States, UTs To Reopen Medical Colleges On Or Before December 1
Cabinet Approves MoU Between ICAI, Netherlands' VRC
MHA Guidelines: Educational Institutions To Run With 50% Hall Capacity
West Bengal Government Accepts Expert Panel's Recommendation To Reduce Syllabus
Government College In Kashmir Being Upgraded Under World Bank Funded Project
Kolkata School Authorities In Dark Over Resumption Of On-Campus Classes
HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive
HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive
New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has closed its office for the next two days as seven staff members have been tested COVID-19 positive. The office will now be resumed on Saturday, November 28, President of Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Suresh Kumar Soni confirmed.

Earlier, in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to keep all the schools and colleges closed till December 31. The state has also imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the infection.

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
FORE School Of Management: Know Eligibility, Registration Process
FORE School Of Management: Know Eligibility, Registration Process
Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years
Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years
JNU To Organise Week-Long 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival' Every Year
JNU To Organise Week-Long 'Swami Vivekananda Youth Festival' Every Year
Centre Asks States, UTs To Reopen Medical Colleges On Or Before December 1
Centre Asks States, UTs To Reopen Medical Colleges On Or Before December 1
DU NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List Released For BA, B.Com Courses At Du.ac.in
DU NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List Released For BA, B.Com Courses At Du.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................