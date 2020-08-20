HPBOSE 12th Class Revaluation Result 2020 Out At Hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has declared the Class 12 revaluation and rechecking results 2020. Students who have applied for the revaluation of marks and rechecking of answer booklets can view the HPBOSE 12th revaluation results at the official website - hpbose.org. Students can check their HPBOSE Class 12 revaluation results with the roll numbers mentioned in the HPBOSE admit cards.

The HPBOSE Class 12 results were declared on June 18, 2020. The overall pass percentage this year is 76.07 per cent. Around one lakh students had written the HPBOSE 12th Class examination. The board had also provided grace marks in several subjects including Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

To Check HPBOSE 12th Class Revaluation Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link designated for 12th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020

Step 3: On the next window, insert the Class 12 HPBOSE roll number as mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10th exam admit card

Step 4: Select the ‘Search’ button

Step 5: View the HPBOSE 12th revaluation result 2020