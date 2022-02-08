Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th term 1 result at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results of class 12 term 1 exams on Tuesday (February 8). The students who appeared in the term 1 exam can check the results on the official website- hpbose.org.

Download Free : Term 1 exams over? Download previous years sample papers for Term 2. Click HERE Download Syllabus for Term 2: Click HERE

HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: HP Board 12th Result 2021-22 Declared

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Websites To Check

hpbose.org

results.gov.in.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022 In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen Download result, take a print out for further references.

This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format. The date sheet for term 2 exam will be released soon. Once released, the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE.