HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Out; Direct Link

HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 result out at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has declared the Class 10th term 1 exam results. Students who have taken the Class 10 HPBOSE term 1 exams can check and download the results at the official website - hpbose.org. To access their HPBOSE 10th Class term 1 results, students will be required to use their roll numbers mentioned in the HPBOSE admit cards.

The Himachal Pradesh board held the term 1 class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, 2021.

Steps To Check HPBOSE 10th Class Term 1 Result 2021

Visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org

Click on the link designated for 10th Term 1 Result

On the next window, insert the Class 10 roll number as mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10th exam admit card

Select the ‘Search’ button

View the HPBOSE 10th term 1 result

The board released the Class 12 term 1 exam result on February 8. A total of 87,860 students had applied for Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams this year, out of whom 87,340 appeared and 455 remained absent.

HPBOSE is conducting the Class 9 to 12 exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22 on the basis of 50:50 syllabus. The first term exams were held in November-December 2021 and the second term will be conducted in March 2022. There has also been a reduction of 30 per cent in the course structure.