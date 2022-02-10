HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Out; Direct Link

HP Class 10 Term 1 Result: Students who have taken the Class 10 HPBOSE term 1 exams can check and download the results at the official website - hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 4:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 By Friday: Official
Himachal Pradesh Board, HPBOSE, Releases Classes 9-12 Term 1 Date Sheets
Himachal Board To Conduct Board Exams In Two Terms
HP Board 10th Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: 99.7% Students Pass In HPBOSE Matric Result
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Declared; 99.7 Per Cent Students Pass
HP Board 10th Result 2021 Postponed, Confirms Official
HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Result Out; Direct Link
HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 result out at hpbose.org
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has declared the Class 10th term 1 exam results. Students who have taken the Class 10 HPBOSE term 1 exams can check and download the results at the official website - hpbose.org. To access their HPBOSE 10th Class term 1 results, students will be required to use their roll numbers mentioned in the HPBOSE admit cards.

Recommended: Free Download HPBOSE Class 10th sample papers along with answers. Click Here

The Himachal Pradesh board held the term 1 class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, 2021.

Steps To Check HPBOSE 10th Class Term 1 Result 2021

  • Visit the official website of HPBOSE - hpbose.org

  • Click on the link designated for 10th Term 1 Result

  • On the next window, insert the Class 10 roll number as mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10th exam admit card

  • Select the ‘Search’ button

  • View the HPBOSE 10th term 1 result

HPBOSE Class 10 Result: Direct Link (will be updated soon)

The board released the Class 12 term 1 exam result on February 8. A total of 87,860 students had applied for Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams this year, out of whom 87,340 appeared and 455 remained absent.

HPBOSE is conducting the Class 9 to 12 exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22 on the basis of 50:50 syllabus. The first term exams were held in November-December 2021 and the second term will be conducted in March 2022. There has also been a reduction of 30 per cent in the course structure.

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE 10th result HPBOSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
ICAI CA Final Exam Result Announced For December 2021 Exams; Meet Toppers Here
ICAI CA Final Exam Result Announced For December 2021 Exams; Meet Toppers Here
Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14
Chandigarh: Schools, Coaching Institutes To Reopen With Full Capacity From February 14
IGNOU January 2022 Session Registration Ends Today
IGNOU January 2022 Session Registration Ends Today
Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14
Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................