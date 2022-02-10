HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: Details On Term 1 Revaluation, Application For Rechecking

HPBOSE result rechecking, revaluation

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has allowed students to apply for rechecking of answer booklets, revaluation of marks of Class 10 term 1 exams. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 result has been announced today, on February 10. Students unsatisfied with the HPBOSE Term 1 Class 10 results can apply for the revaluation and retotalling of marks obtained. Students will have to apply online at the HPBOSE website for revaluation and rechecking.

The application fee for rechecking is Rs 400 per subject and for revaluation, it is Rs 500 per subject. Students will be required to apply by February 25, 2022 on the official website -- hpbose.org. Offline applications will not be accepted. And students must have secured 20 per cent marks to be eligible for revaluation of marks.

The Himachal Pradesh board held the term 1 class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, 2021. A total of 90,646 students had applied for Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams this year, out of whom 89,863 appeared and 783 remained absent. The HPBOSE Class 10 results will also be uploaded on the user ID of the respective schools within two days, a HPBOSE result release said.

HPBOSE is conducting the Class 9 to 12 exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22 on the basis of 50:50 syllabus. The first term exams were held in November-December 2021 and the second term will be conducted in March 2022. The final HPBOSE result will be announced after the end of term 2 exams. There has also been a reduction of 30 per cent in the course structure.