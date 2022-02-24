HPBOSE special exam date sheet out for Class 10, 12 students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 special exam date sheets. The HPBOSE term 1 special exams can be taken by students who missed one or more papers of Term 1 exams due to Covid or associated reasons. The term 1 special exams will be held from March 10. While Class 10th HPBOSE term 1 special exams will continue till March 17, the Class 12 term 1 special exams will end on March 25.

Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly and should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without which they will not be allowed in the exam, an official statement said.

The special chance Term 1 exams will be held between 8:45 am and 12 noon. The HPBOSE question papers and answer booklets will be provided to the students 15 minutes before the start of the exams to facilitate the students.

The Class 10 special exams for term 1 will start with the Hindi paper on March 10 and will be followed by Science and Technology on March 11 and English on March 12. The Class 12 term 1 special chance exam will however start with the English paper on the first day and will be followed by Economics and Chemistry on March 11 and March 12 respectively.

The Himachal Pradesh board has already released the term 2 date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The HPBOSE term 2 exam for Class 10 will be held between March 29 and April 11, 2022. The Class 12 term 2 exam will be held from March 29 to April 20.