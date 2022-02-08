  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Check

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Check

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 8, 2022 9:07 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Websites To Check Term 1 Result
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 Today? "Result Declaration Is Under Process," Says Official
Himachal Pradesh: Exams Of Classes 9, 12 To Be Held In 2 Terms On 50:50 Syllabus Basis
HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link
Himachal Pradesh Announces Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Dates
Himachal Pradesh Revises Date Sheets For Class 10, 12 Board Exams
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
Check HPBOSE 10th, 12th term 1 result at hpbose.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the results of class 10, 12 term 1 exams on Tuesday (February 8), though there is no official confirmation. Earlier, HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm the result declaration date now.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Websites To Check

  • hpbose.org
  • results.gov.in.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org
  2. Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022
  3. In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials
  4. HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen
  5. Download result, take a print out for further references.

This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format. The date sheet for term 2 exam will be released soon. Once released, the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE.

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE 12th result HPBOSE 10th result HPBOSE results Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Know When Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released?
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Know When Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released?
Schools Reopen In Bihar For Classes 9 To 12 With Full Capacity
Schools Reopen In Bihar For Classes 9 To 12 With Full Capacity
IIT Bombay Establishes National Centre Of Excellence In Carbon Capture And Utilization
IIT Bombay Establishes National Centre Of Excellence In Carbon Capture And Utilization
Award-Winning US Teacher Says India’s ‘Trailblazing’ Education Innovators Deserves Recognition
Award-Winning US Teacher Says India’s ‘Trailblazing’ Education Innovators Deserves Recognition
312 Girl Cadets Admitted Into Class 6 In 33 Sainik Schools
312 Girl Cadets Admitted Into Class 6 In 33 Sainik Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................