HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Check
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the results of class 10, 12 term 1 exams on Tuesday (February 8), though there is no official confirmation. Earlier, HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm the result declaration date now.
Once declared, the class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website- hpbose.org. HPBOSE conducted the term 1 class 10 exams from November 20 to December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Websites To Check
- hpbose.org
- results.gov.in.
HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org
- Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022
- In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials
- HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen
- Download result, take a print out for further references.
This year, HPBOSE is conducting the 10th, 12th exams in semester format. The date sheet for term 2 exam will be released soon. Once released, the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE.