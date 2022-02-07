HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Websites To Check Term 1 Result

  • Home
Once declared, the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 7:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Candidates who have appeared for HPBOSE term 1 exams will have to appear for term 2 examination.
Image credit: Shutterstock

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has not yet released a confirmed date for the declaration of Class 10, 12 term 1 results. Once declared, the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.

Earlier today, HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak told Careers360.com that the result declaration is under process, could not confirm that it will be announced on Monday, February 7. "We are in the process of declaring Class 10, 12 term 1 results. The result can be announced today, but can't confirm," Mr Pathak said.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the term 1 Class 10 exams between November 20 and December 3, while class 12 semester 1 exam from November 18 to December 9, 2021.

  • hpbose.org
  • results.gov.in

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE- hpbose.org
  2. Click on the HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results 2022
  3. In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials
  4. HPBOSE 10th, 12th semester 1 results will appear on screen
  5. Download result, take a print out for further references.

Those who have appeared for HPBOSE term 1 exams will have to appear for term 2 examination. The date sheet for term 2 exam has not been released by the board yet. Once released, the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE HPBOSE 10th result HPBOSE results HPBOSE Class 12 result
