HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Geography Exam To Be Held On June 8

HPBOSE has instructed candidates to reach the exam hall half an hour early and that proper social distancing measures will be followed during the exams.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 1, 2020 11:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

HPBOSE Class 12 geography dates
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced that the Class 12 exam in Geography will be held on June 8 between 8.45 am to 12 pm. HPBOSE has instructed candidates to reach the exam hall half an hour early.

The board had earlier cancelled exams for the remaining subjects, including Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga, citing difficulty in conducting exams due to the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19. HPBOSE will award marks in these subjects based on the marks obtained in compulsory papers.

HPBOSE, in a notification, said: “It is informed that the Class 12 exam for all students will be held on June 8,2020, in all exam centres from 8.45 am to 12 pm. It is compulsory for all students as well as all staff to wear face masks for this examination.

Masks, Social Distancing In Exam Centre

Students have been instructed to reach the exam centres half an hour early. The board said that the proper social distancing measures will be followed during the examination.

“Examinees should take their respective seats half an hour before the exams and the examinees will only be allowed to enter after they wash their hand using sanitizers or liquid handwash. Students will be seated with the proper social distancing measures in mind,” the board said.

