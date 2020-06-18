HPBOSE +2 result 2020 has been announced on hpbose.org

HP Board 12th result has been announced. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the plus two results today. Class 12 students can download their result from the board's official website, 'hpbose.org'. This year, 86,633 students registered for the HP board class 12 exams.

This year the students have improved upon the result. The pass percentage for class 12 students in Himachal Pradesh Board is 76.07 per cent which is 14 per cent more than the last year's pas percentage when 62.01 per cent students passed in the 12th board exam.

An HP Board official had confirmed yesterday, on June 17, that the board will announce plus two results on June 18 at 11.30 am. The Board has already announced matric results.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, HP Board had to cancel all examinations for optional papers and conducted exam only for Geography paper which had been postponed due to the lockdown.

The Board released a noticed stating that it will award average marks in the fifth or optional paper. The marks will be awarded on the basis of any one of the four/five subjects for which exam was held and attended by the student and in which the student has scored the maximum marks.

The internal marks and practical marks in the fifth subject will remain the same as awarded to the student by their respective schools.



