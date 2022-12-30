HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 Soon; Know Where, How To Check

HP Board Class 10 term 1 result 2022-23 expected soon

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce result of HP Board Class 10 term 1 exam for 2022-23 academic session. The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. Students can check and download the HP board 12th mark sheet by using their roll number.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 1 examination was held from September 15 to October 6, 2022. The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 term 1 score card will include Student's name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. The board will conduct the Class 12 term 2 exams likely in March/April 2023.

HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: Websites To Check Term 1 Result

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Results 2022: How To Check