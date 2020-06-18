  • Home
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Prakash Kumar Is HP Board 12th Topper With 99.40%

Prakash Kumar (Science stream) is the HP Board 12th topper with 99.40%. Shubam Jaiswal (99.20%) and Tanisha (99.00%) have secured second and third ranks respectively.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 1:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared by the Himachal Board of School Education or HPBOSE. Prakash Kumar from the Science stream is the HP Board 12th topper with 99.40%. Shruti Kashyap has topped in Arts with 98.20% and Meghna Gupta has the top score in Commerce with 97.60%. Shubam Jaiswal (99.20%) and Tanisha (99.00%) have secured second and third ranks respectively. Abhinav Karmani and Ankush Sharma are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.In Arts stream, Shruti Kashyap has topped with 98.20% while Meghna Gupta topped COmmerce stream with 97.60%. The overall pass percentage for students this year is at 76.07%.

Candidates can check the results through the Himachal Pradesh board’s official website, hpbose.org. Results will also be available on unofficial websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, however, students are advised to rely on the official websites for the results. HPBOSE 12th result is usually announced by mid-April but this year results were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

HPBOSE 12th result 2020: How to check

To check HPBOSE 12th result from the official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Select the Class 12 result link given on top

Step 4: Enter roll number.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your result.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of result for future reference

