HP Board Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results To Be Declared Today At hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, will declare the HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 today at 11:30 pm. Students can check the HP board Class 12 result on the official website, hpbose.org. The Class 12 exams were initially scheduled between March 4 and March 24. The last class 12 exam was held on June 8 as the Geography paper got postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The board had cancelled exams for the fifth or optional paper. This year, close to 90,000 students are awaiting the HP board class 12 result. HPBOSE had also decided to provide grace marks to Class 12 students in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Live Update

June 18, 8.55 am: This year, 86,633 students have registered for the HP board class 12 exams.

June 18, 8.35 am: Once results are out, candidates can check the Class 12 results by visiting the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. To view results, select the result tab on the website and click on the HP board 12th Result 2020 link.

June 18, 8.15 am: HP board Class 12 result 2020 will be declared today at 11:30 am.