  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org

HP Board Result 2020 will be declared today at 11:30 am on the Himachal Pradesh Board's official website, hpbose.org

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 7:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

HPBOSE 12th Result Date Confirmed. Check Here
Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Result Not Today: HPBOSE Official
Himachal Board To Award Average Marks To Plus Two Students In Optional Paper
Bombay High Court Asks ICSE Board To Present Grading Plan For Remaining Exams
Manipur Chief Minister Felicitates 12-Year Old Who Cleared Class 10 HSLC Exam
Will Shortly Take Decision On Conducting Remaining Exams: CBSE To Supreme Court
HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board Class 12 Result Today At Hpbose.org
HP Board Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results To Be Declared Today At hpbose.org
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE will declare HPBOSE 12th Result today, at 11:30 pm, on the official website hpbose.org. Alternatively, results will also be available on unofficial websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, HPBOSE results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Class 12 exams ended on June 8. The board had also announced previously that it will conduct the remaining exam only for the Geography paper and cancelled exam for the fifth or optional paper. For the fifth paper, HPBOSE said that candidates will be awarded average marks based on one of the four subjects in which exams were conducted.

The board had also decided to provide grace marks to plus two students in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

HPBOSE 12th result 2020: How to check

To check HPBOSE 12th result from the official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Click on submit and view your result.

Apart from the official website, results will also be available on unofficial sites, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, it is advisable for the candidates to verify their board results from an official source.

Click here for more Education News
HPBOSE Class 12 result Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
Conduct NEET, JEE Only After Completion Of State Class 12 Exam: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Conduct NEET, JEE Only After Completion Of State Class 12 Exam: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
HPBOSE 12th Result Date Confirmed. Check Here
HPBOSE 12th Result Date Confirmed. Check Here
Bombay High Court Asks ICSE Board To Present Grading Plan For Remaining Exams
Bombay High Court Asks ICSE Board To Present Grading Plan For Remaining Exams
Manipur Chief Minister Felicitates 12-Year Old Who Cleared Class 10 HSLC Exam
Manipur Chief Minister Felicitates 12-Year Old Who Cleared Class 10 HSLC Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................