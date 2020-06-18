Image credit: Shutterstock HP Board Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results To Be Declared Today At hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE will declare HPBOSE 12th Result today, at 11:30 pm, on the official website hpbose.org. Alternatively, results will also be available on unofficial websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, HPBOSE results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The Class 12 exams ended on June 8. The board had also announced previously that it will conduct the remaining exam only for the Geography paper and cancelled exam for the fifth or optional paper. For the fifth paper, HPBOSE said that candidates will be awarded average marks based on one of the four subjects in which exams were conducted.

The board had also decided to provide grace marks to plus two students in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

To check HPBOSE 12th result from the official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Click on submit and view your result.

Apart from the official website, results will also be available on unofficial sites, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, it is advisable for the candidates to verify their board results from an official source.