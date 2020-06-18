Image credit: Shutterstock HP board 10th result to be announced soon

Himachal Board of School Education or HPBOSE will declare HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 anytime now. Candidates can check the results through the Himachal Pradesh board’s official website, hpbose.org. Results will also be available on unofficial websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com, however, students are advised to rely on the official websites for the results. HPBOSE 12th result is usually announced by mid-April but this year results were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Although, exams were scheduled between March 4 and March 24, the geography subject paper had to be postponed due to the lockdown. The board had also cancelled exams for the fifth or optional paper. HPBSE said that candidates will be awarded average marks in the optional or fifth paper. The board had also decided to provide grace marks to plus two students in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry due to some “incorrect questions”.

To check HPBOSE 12th result from the official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link given on top

Step 3: Enter roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit and view your result.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of result for future reference

Apart from hpbose.org, results are also available on private websites, such as indiaresults.com. However, candidates are advised to verify their board results from an official source to cross-check the results. Follow these steps to check results through indiaresults.com.

Step 1: visit indiaresults.com

Step 2. Select Himachal Pradesh board

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 results link

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Download the results