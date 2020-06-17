HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Board Class 12 Result On June 18 @ Hpbose.org

Himachal Board of School Education or HPBOSE will release the HPBOSE 12th result on June 18. According to a statement released by the Board on Wednesday, the HPBOSE 12th results will be declared in a press conference to be held at 11.30 am on Thursday. The results are expected to be released online later on the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th result was announced on June 9, 2020. Tanu Tilak Raj from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School in Kangra district topped the exam with 98.71 per cent marks.

HPBOSE 12th result 2020: How to check

After the HPBOSE 12th result is released, students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to the official website for HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The HPBOSE, had conducted the Class 12 examination till June 8. The exams and HPBOSE results declaration have been delayed due to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in the world.

The Board had earlier decided that it will not hold examination for the postponed optional subjects for plus two students. HP Board has decided to award average marks in the fifth and optional subject. The board had announced earlier that for 12th students it will conduct exam only for Geography paper and had cancelled the exam for rest of the optional subjects.

HP Board released a notice on June 12 stating that it will award average mark in the optional paper (fifth paper) to students based on the marks scored in the rest four subjects.

Students would be awarded marks based on one of the four subjects, for which exams were conducted by the board, in which the student has secured maximum marks. However, marks in internal assessment and practical exam will be same as awarded by respective schools in the optional subjects.

Himachal Board, earlier, had also released notice about providing grace marks to plus two students in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry.



