Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Result Not Today: HPBOSE Official

HPBOSE Class 12th result will not be declared today

Himachal Pradesh Class 12th result will not be declared today. “HPBOSE will release the Class 12th result within the month end. As of now the final result date has not been decided,” a board official told NDTV in reply to whether the Board will release the result today. The Class 12th board exam is conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The board also conducts Class 10th exam.

HPBOSE Class 12th result will be available at the official website hpbose.org.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The board had begun evaluation of answer copies in May.

This year, the Board could not complete the Class 12th exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has decided to award average marks in the fifth and optional subject. The board had announced earlier that for 12th students it will conduct exam only for Geography paper and had cancelled the exam for rest of the optional subjects.

Students would be awarded marks based on one of the four subjects, for which exams were conducted by the board, in which the student has secured maximum marks. However, marks in internal assessment and practical exam will be same as awarded by respective schools in the optional subjects.

HPBOSE had announced the 10th result on June 9. Tanu Tilak Raj from Ishan Public Senior Secondary School in Kangra district topped the exam with 98.71 per cent marks.



