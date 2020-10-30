HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 Announced, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: hpbose.org HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2020 Announced At hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced Class 12 compartment examination result. Candidates can now check HPBOSE 12th compartment result 2020 from the official website of the board, hpbose.org. The result can be viewed using roll numbers. Along with the Class 12 supplementary result, the board has also announced improvement, additional and diploma holder (re-appear) exam results. HPBPSE 12th compartment examination was conducted in September, 2020.

HPBOSE 12th Compartment Result: Direct Link

How To Check HPBOSE Compartment Result 2020:

Go to the official website, hpbose.org.

Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Click on ‘12th (Compartment/Additional/Improvement/Diploma Holder Re-Appear) Examination Result, September-2020’

Enter your roll number and search

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the HPBOSE 12th compartment result 2020 for future reference

HPBOSE previously announced Open School Class 12 re-evaluation result. In Class 12 board exam result, announced in June, 2020, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.07%.

Prakash Kumar topped in the Science stream with 99.40%. Shruti Kashyap topped in Arts with 98.20% and Meghna Gupta topped in Commerce with 97.60%.