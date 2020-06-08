Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result Today

HPBOSE 10th result will be declared today.

The HPBOSE class 10 result will be declared today. The HPBOSE 10th result link will be available on the official website and students can check their result now using their examination roll number.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Link

In 2019, HP Board announced class 10 results on April 29 and the pass percentage was 61.2 per cent. For class 12, result was announced on April 22 and 62.01 per cent students passed.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How To Check?

Follow these steps to check your HPBOSE result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Click submit and check your HPBOSE 10th results from next page.

Himachal Pradesh Board began evaluation of matric and +2 exam answer sheets in May. The board resorted to work from home evaluation this year. This year, the board will also be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit, and Urdu to class 10 students, and in Biology, Business Study, Accountancy, and Chemistry to class 12 students.



