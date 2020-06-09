HPBOSE result 2020: HPBOSE 10th results will be hosted at hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE will release the HPBOSE 10th results today. According to a statement released by the HPBOSE, the results will be declared today at 4.30 pm. The results will be hosted at hpbose.org. The students will need their registration details to check the HPBOSE 10th results. Last year the HPBOSE 10th result was announced in April and the pass percentage was 61.2 per cent.

Ending the rumours surrounding the release of the HPBSE 10th result, the statement from the Board said, as part of the 10th results declaration it will hold a press conference today and asked the media to keep social distancing keeping in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Once it is out, candidates can access the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results through the official website, hpbose.org. The Class 10 exams, held between February 22 and March 19, was unaffected by the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the evaluation of the papers was delayed.

HPBOSE 10th result 2020: How to check

After the HPBOSE 10th result is released, students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step one: Go to the official website for HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.