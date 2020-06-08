Image credit: Shutterstock HPBOSE Class 10 results 2020: how to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, is expected to release the HPBOSE Class 10 results today. Candidates can access the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results through the official website, hpbose.org. The Class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19 but the results were delayed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic which pushed the country into a lockdown from March 25. Earlier there were rumours that the results will be announced on June 5 but HPBOSE Public Relation Officer then told NDTV that the board is still in the process of finalising the details.

Although HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were largely unaffected by the COVID-19 shutdown, the board, in a series of notifications, also said that it will be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit, and Urdu to Class 10 students for certain questions that were “not correctly asked or proper or suitable options were not provided”.

Last year, students could access the Himachal Board 10th results through SMS by sending “HP10 roll number” to 56263. Students can access the results through the official website, HPBOSE.org by following the instructions given below.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020

Follow these steps to check your HPBOSE result:

Visit hpbose.org

Click on the HPBOSE Class 10 result link

On the next page, enter your exam registration details

Click submit and check your HPBOSE 10th results.

Click Print and to save the copy

Click on print destination and select ‘save as pdf’ for saving a softcopy