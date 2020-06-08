HPBOSE 10th Result: How To Check

Candidates can access Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board results through the official website, hpbose.org.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 10:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10th Result: Live Update
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) 10th Class Result Today
Himachal Pradesh Board Exam Result Date Not Fixed Yet
Haryana Board HBSE 10th Class Result 2020: Live Update
Haryana Board (HBSE) Postpones Class 10th Exam Result
CBSE Exams 2020: Board Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Pending Exams
HPBOSE Class 10 results 2020: how to check
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, is expected to release the HPBOSE Class 10 results today. Candidates can access the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results through the official website, hpbose.org. The Class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19 but the results were delayed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic which pushed the country into a lockdown from March 25. Earlier there were rumours that the results will be announced on June 5 but HPBOSE Public Relation Officer then told NDTV that the board is still in the process of finalising the details.

Although HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were largely unaffected by the COVID-19 shutdown, the board, in a series of notifications, also said that it will be awarding grace marks in Sanskrit, and Urdu to Class 10 students for certain questions that were “not correctly asked or proper or suitable options were not provided”.

Last year, students could access the Himachal Board 10th results through SMS by sending “HP10 roll number” to 56263. Students can access the results through the official website, HPBOSE.org by following the instructions given below.

Follow these steps to check your HPBOSE result:

  • Visit hpbose.org

  • Click on the HPBOSE Class 10 result link

  • On the next page, enter your exam registration details

  • Click submit and check your HPBOSE 10th results.

  • Click Print and to save the copy

  • Click on print destination and select ‘save as pdf’ for saving a softcopy

