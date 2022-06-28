HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Check Minimum Passing Marks, Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Check details on HPBOSE 10th result 2022

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) term 2 Class 10 result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 29. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be declared at 11 am tomorrow. The HP Board Class 10 results will be available on the official website -- hpbose.org, once declared. The students can check the HP 10th board result 2022 by using their roll number and dates of birth. Once 10th scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE

The HPBOSE conducted the 10th term 2 exams between March 26 and April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms. The term 1 results of HPBOSE exam was declared on February 10, and term 2 results will be announced tomorrow. The final result will be the combination of both the terms.

The students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in individual papers and in aggregate to pass the Class 10 HPBOSE board exams. The pass percentage trends of last five years were, 2021- 99.7%, 2020- 68.11%, 2019- 60.79%, 2018- 63.39%, and 2017- 67.57%.

Last year the HPBOSE Class 10 result was declared on July 5. The overall pass percentage was per cent.