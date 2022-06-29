HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HP Board 10th result 2022 at hpbose.org

HP Board Class 10 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced today, June 29. The HP Board matric exam result will be announced at 11 am, the Class 10 result will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. To check Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- hpbose.org, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live

According to HPBOSE, "Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will release the Class 10 result on Wednesday, June 29. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Suresh Kumar Soni will hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 29, at 11 am in the board office regarding the result."

A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the matric exam this year which was held from March 26 to April 13, 2022. To check HP Board Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- hpbose.org, click on the designated 10th result 2022 link. Enter roll number, school code. Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference.

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in practical and theory exams separately to pass the HP Board 10th exam. They need to score the minimum score in each subject for which they have appeared for.

The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.