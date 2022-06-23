Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE To Announce 10th Result 2022 By June 27

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 on the official website- hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the result of Class 10 exam 2022 by Monday, June 27. Whether the HP Board 10th result 2022 will be announced this week? the official could not confirm saying, "the result date has not been decided. The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by Monday, June 27." A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 this year conducted from March 26 to April 13, 2022. HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Declared, 93.91% Pass

To check HPBOSE 10th result 2022, click on the result link on the official website- hpbose.org. In the new page, enter your roll number, log-in credentials. HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference. The minimum passing marks in the Class 10 exam is 30 per cent.

The Himachal Pradesh Board earlier announced the result of Class 12 exam on June 18, and a total of 93.91 percent students passed in the 12th exam successfully. The girls have outperformed boys in the 12th exam stream-wise.

This year, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms following the pattern of CBSE, CISCE. The Class 10 result 2022 was earlier announced on February 10. HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.