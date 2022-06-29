HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
HP Board 10th Result Live: HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today at 11 am. Check Himachal Pradesh Board 10th result 2022 on the official website- hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2022 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will announce the HP Board Result 2022 Class 10 today, June 29 at 11 am. A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the matric exam this year, the HP board 10th class result 2022 will be available on the official website- hpbose.org.
The students can check the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 using log-in credentials- HPBOSE 10th result 2022 roll no, date of birth. The students need to obtain 33 per cent marks to get pass in the HP Board 10th result 2022.
HP Board Class 10 Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website -- hpbose.org
- Click on the designated HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link
- Enter roll number, school code
- Submit and download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference.
The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will also be available on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
Live updates
HP Board 10th Class Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks
To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in practical and theory exams separately. They need to score the minimum score in each subject for which they have appeared for
