HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check HP Board Class 10 Result At Hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) Class 10 result 2022 will be declared today, June 28, for over 1.15 lakh students. The HP Board 10th result 2022 will be made available at the official result website -- hpbose.org. To access the HPBOSE Class 10 results, the candidates need to enter their login credentials such as roll number. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

"The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon," HPBOSE official told Careers360, adding that the board is trying to announce the Class 10 result by today evening.

How To Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022:

Visit the official website-- hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the "HPBOSE 10th result 2022" link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Your HP Board 10th result will appear on the screen.

Download the HPBOSE result and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in practical and theory exams separately. They need to score the minimum score in each subject for which they have appeared for.