HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: When, Where And How To Download Mark Sheets

Image credit: Shutterstock HPBOSE 10th result 2021 will be released shortly

HPBOSE 10th result 2021 will be announced today on the official website of the Board, hpbose.org after 11.30 am. HPBOSE 10th result 2020 was declared on June 9. Tanu of Ishan Public School in Har Samloti, Kangra, clinched the top spot with 98.71% marks. The overall pass percentage was 68.11% in 2020 and 60.79% in 2019.

The HPBOSE has already promoted Class 10 students to Class 11 on the basis of the assessment criteria developed by the HP Board. Today, the board will release the mark sheet of the students following the press conference which is scheduled to begin at 11.30 am. As soon as the announcement is made, 10th results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the HP Board at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the ‘Student Corner’ tab and then click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Find and click on the link that reads ‘10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, 2021’

Step 4: A login page will open on your computer screen

Step 5: Feed in the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 roll no and click on the ‘search’ button

Step 6: Your HP Board 10th result 2021 will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Cross check the details, download the HPBOSE result Class 10 2021, and take its print out.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check HP Board 10th result. Apart from the official website hpbose.org, HP Board Matric result will also be available on results.gov.in. However, candidates should check the HP board 10th result from the official websites only.

In case the website slows down for sometime after the HPBOSE Class 10th result is out, candidates must remain calm and wait for a while.