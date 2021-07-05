LIVE Updates: HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Soon, Direct Links

  • Home
Access Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results through the official website, hpbose.org. Students can also use some private portals like indiaresults and examresults to check the HPBOSE Class 10th result 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 7:41 am IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, will announce the HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 today. Once it is out, candidates can access the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results through the official website, hpbose.org. The Class 10 exams, scheduled in April, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board will hold a press conference at 11:30 am to announce the HPBOSE Matric result 2021. To download the HP Board 10th result, go to hpbose.org, click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 link, feed in your registration details, and click submit. The page will take you to your HPBOSE 10th result 2021. Click print and to save a copy.

Recommended: Free Download HPBOSE Class 10th sample papers along with answers. Click Here

Students can also use some private portals like indiaresults and examresults to check the HPBOSE Class 10th result 2021. Students who access their Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th results on these portals should also cross-check on the official website of the board and confirm their HPBOSE Class 10th scores.

To download the HP Board 10th result, go to hpbose.org, click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 link, feed in your registration details, and click submit. The page will take you to your HPBOSE 10th result 2021.

07:41 AM IST
July 5, 2021

HPBOSE 10th Result 2021 Today

HPBOSE official said that the board will announce the Class 10th or Matric result 2021 today.



