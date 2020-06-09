Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2020: Live Update

HPBOSE 10th result will be released on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), hpbose.org

June 9, 4.02 pm: The official website hpbose.org may crash after the result is out. Students need not panic and retry.

June 9, 3.57 pm: Last year, out of the total 95,492 who had registered for the HPBOSE 12th exam, 58,922 candidates qualified for higher education.

June 9, 3.55 pm: HPBOSE Class 12th result is expected to be declared within June end.

June 9, 3.53 pm: Soon after the HPBOSE 10th result is out, the online marksheet will be available for download. Original certificates will be issued by the HPBOSE later. Students are suggested to contact the school for details on how to get the certificates and mark sheet.

June 9, 3.51 pm: Students who do not qualify the HPBOSE 10th exam can appear for the supplementary exam. Last year the HPBOSE 10th supplementary exam result was declared in August.

June 9, 3.50 pm: Students should download the HPBOSE 10th result marksheet. Original certificates of the exam will be issued by the HPBOSE board to respective schools later.

June 9, 3.48 pm: Schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh have been closed since March 16. A decision on reopening schools and colleges will be take by the government in July.

June 9. 3.47 pm: Last year in the HPBOSE 10th result, out of total 1.11 lakh candidates over 67 thousand had qualified. The result was declared in April.

June 9, 3.45 pm: Class 12 exam was postponed in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was held yesterday only for Geography paper.

June 9, 3.40 pm: Last year the HPBOSE 10th result was announced in April and the pass percentage was 61.2 per cent

June 9, 3.35 pm: HPBOSE 10th class result will be released at the official website www.hpbose.org/Result.aspx

June 9, 3.30 pm: HPBOSE official Anju Pathak said that the board will announce the Class 10th result today.



