Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10th Result: Live Update

HPBOSE 10th result is expected today. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Class 10 results today. The HPBOSE 10th result can be accessed from the official website, hpbose.org. Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was released in April.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Link

June 8, 9.55 am: The HPBOSE decided to cancel rest of the papers of Class 12 in order to avoid large gathering of students. As per a statement issued by the board, “The cancellation of the subjects are due to the large number of candidates appearing for those subjects”.

June 8, 9.50 am: The exams for the remaining subjects including Computer Science, Physical Science and Yoga are cancelled and marks in these subjects will be awarded on the basis of the scores obtained in compulsory papers.

June 8, 9.45 am: Class 12 exam was postponed in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic. The board has decided to resume the exam. The exam will be held today only for Geography paper.

June 8, 9.40 am: Last year the HPBOSE 10th result was announced in April and the pass percentage was 61.2 per cent

June 8, 9.30 am: HPBOSE 10th class result will be released at the official website www.hpbose.org/Result.aspx .

June 8, 9.20 am: Himachal Pradesh board 10th class result will be declared today.