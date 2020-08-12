HPBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2020 Out, Check Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or HPBOSE, has declared the Class 10th revaluation and rechecking results 2020. Students who have applied for the revaluation of marks and rechecking of answer booklets can view their HPBOSE 10th revaluation results on the official website - hpbose.org. Students can check their HPBOSE 10th Class revaluation results with the roll numbers mentioned in the HPBOSE admit cards.

The HPBOSE 10th results were declared on June 9, 2020. The overall pass percentage this year is 68.11 per cent. Around one lakh students had written the HPBOSE 10th Class examination. The board held the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh exams between February 22 and March 19, 2020.

To Check HPBOSE 10th Class Revaluation Result 2020